Villiers, the largest global network of private aircraft, released an updated list with new empty legs and last minute luxury private jet flights from the country’s top private aircraft available. Travelers are invited to book their trips at incredible rates and find more information about the discounted one-way private jet flights on the company website.

The Empty legs flights offer an opportunity for clients to fly to their destination at a reduced price. Customers have access to over 9,000 private planes: they can check availability and get an offer when they contact a Villiers’ operator.

The company has years of experience arranging private aircraft charters and offering award winning customer service to its customers. According to the Villiers site, the network aggregates over 9,000 private aircraft across 40,000 locations worldwide.

A spokesperson for Villiers shared, “Chartering a plane is much cheaper and you can flexible fly a plane most suitable for your mission and schedule. Regardless of the purpose of the trip, personal, corporate, or cargo, and the choice of destination - Denver, Phoenix, Chicago, Scottsdale, Nice, London, Palma, Paris or Los Angeles, all Villiers' customers have the chance to enjoy the luxury of a private plane and fly in a safe and comfortable aircraft."

Villiers takes pride in offering the best private jet charter options on the market. The company helps clients save time and money by finding the best price on their private jet trips.

Each customer is assigned a dedicated sales representative which will arrange all the transportation details and make sure that the company meets the clients’ needs and travel requirements. The personal flight coordinator can assist clients in booking a cost-effective flight for a sports team or larger group if necessary.

Villiers also offers private medical evacuation flights (or ambulance flights) to help transfer seriously ill patients by air to a receiving medical center.

Travelers from around the world are invited to book their next private jet flight with Villiers at affordable prices.

