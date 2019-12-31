A newly updated private jet aggregation service has been launched by Villiers. It provides access to a network of 9,000 planes and 40,000 locations around the world.

Villiers has launched an updated private het hire service to connect flyers with every private jet available worldwide. Customers can use the powerful search functionality on the Villiers website to track down flights when they need them and book with ease.

As part of the updated service, visitors to the Villiers site just have to enter where they’re traveling from, where they’re traveling to, and their timings.

From there, the Villiers search engine will do the rest, connecting them with the best flights to suit their needs. Over 9,000 aircraft are available, with over 40,000 locations around the world.

The Villiers network aggregates all of these flights and aircrafts, instantly connecting customers with the best private jet charter options for their needs and goals.

One of the primary benefits of using Villiers is that they provide access to the best charter prices from the largest global fleet of private aircraft available. In this way, customers don’t have to spend time going from site to site to compare flights.

In addition to this, the updated services comes with high quality customer service throughout the booking process. Customers can discuss their needs with a team of charter specialists.

The team states: “With real-time pricing and the largest global network of private aircraft at your fingertips, Villiers make it easier than ever before to access the most competitive private jet charter prices in one place.”

They add: “The Villiers network aggregates over 9,000 aircraft, across 40,000 locations worldwide, taking all of the hard work out of planning your next flight - whether that be winter sun in the Caribbean, heli-skiing in Switzerland, or a business trip to Hong Kong.”

There are a number of benefits to flying private rather than relying on commercial airlines. Customers can expect efficient, faster and more luxurious trips. They are also more comfortable and, of course, safety is priority #1.

