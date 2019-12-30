Medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are often widely resorted to by individuals with OA.

(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) Orlando, FL -- It has long been known that food plays a significant role in overall health, especially in preventing and managing certain medical conditions. These include diseases like osteoarthritis, which is highly prevalent in many areas around the globe.

Scientists carried out a randomized controlled trial and found that a diet low in carbs produced pain relief in individuals with knee osteoarthritis.

It is worth mentioning that in the United States, this condition is the most common form of arthritis among older adults. More particularly, knee osteoarthritis occurs in 10 percent of men and 13 percent of women ages 60 and above.

When this condition occurs, it results in symptoms like severe pain as well as joint swelling and stiffness.

In this study, it has been found that dietary interventions like switching to a low carb diet aid in offering relief to the symptoms and signs of knee osteoarthritis.

The study was led by Robert Sorge, Ph.D., who is the director of the PAIN Collective in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Psychology, and published in the Pain Medicine Journal.

Aside from making some dietary changes, experts also recommend ensuring that the joints are provided with the aid they need to be repaired and stay healthy. One of the best ways to care for the joint cartilage is to use a naturally-occurring compound called glucosamine.

Medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are often widely resorted to by individuals with OA. However, it is worth noting that the use of these pharmaceutical drugs could result in various health risks.

These are stomach ulcers, headaches, kidney problems, hypertension, headaches, leg swelling, and allergic reactions. These medications may even increase the risk of cardiovascular health issues. This is why experts strongly recommend resorting to the measures found helpful in alleviating OA pain, and one of the best ways to do it is to use glucosamine.

It is best to choose a highly potent and pure formula like VitaBreeze Glucosamine. This supplement contains added ingredients like Methylsulfonylmethane, more commonly known as MSM, chondroitin, and turmeric.

This extra-strength supplement possesses the ingredients scientifically found to decrease stiffness, swelling, and joint pain. These ingredients, especially its turmeric, could also work wonders in decreasing levels of inflammation.

VitaBreeze guarantees every capsule is free from Artificial Colorants, titanium dioxide, BHT, talc, sodium benzoate, lead, mercury, fillers, binders, PCBs, titanium dioxide. All of these ingredients are some of the substances experts have long been strongly warning consumption against (www.amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

