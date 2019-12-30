According to studies, milk thistle has many therapeutic agents and this particularly includes its antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

According to researchers, bone health is absolutely vital in maintaining body functionality. It is important to understand that as people age, their bone mass also reduces. This leads to calcium loss in the bones, which results in brittleness.

Unfortunately, this makes the bone susceptible to fractures.

Dr. Stanley Lipschitz, a geriatric medicine specialist, recommends weight-bearing exercise, walking, skipping, moderate running, and similar activities to offer protection to the bones.

Premenopausal women are advised to do some weight-bearing exercises for 30 minutes on most days of the week. It may also be helpful if they perform muscle-strengthening exercises two to three times a week.

It is similarly important to avoid the worst foods for bone health, and this include cured meats. They are the preserved ones or that contain the bone-damaging sodium nitrate.

Processed sugars should also be avoided as they contain sulphur dioxide and phosphoric acid, which promote tissue acidification, copper deficiency, poor vitamin C distribution, and poor calcium and magnesium absorption.

Having a healthy, balanced diet and regularly engaging in moderate exercise could produce some long term benefits for bone health.

Previous studies have discovered that some natural remedies could be helpful in protecting bone health. One of these healing ingredients is milk thistle, which undeniably has a long history of medicinal use.

According to studies, milk thistle has many therapeutic agents and this particularly includes its antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

In experimental test-tube and animal studies, it has been discovered that milk thistle aided in stimulating bone mineralization. Researchers further suggest it could exert some protective benefits against bone loss.

Milk thistle has demonstrated its potential in delaying or preventing bone loss. This was found in a study involving postmenopausal women.

While more research studies are still underway to explore the extent of milk thistle’s bone health benefits, its use is undeniably widespread.

