(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) Orlando, FL -- More and more researchers are actually investigating the best ways to diagnose and treat urinary tract infections.

Researchers in the United States found that the bladder of women is not at all a sterile place. They also stress that their bladder may contain both beneficial and deadly bacteria.

This is a finding that could result in better diagnostic tests for urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Alan J. Wolfe, microbiologist at the Loyola University Chicago, says now that we know the bladder is not sterile, we have to re-evaluate everything we thought we knew about the bladder, and that is what we are doing.

It is important to understand that the beneficial bacterial in the bladder and vagina could offer protection against urinary tract infections.

The study was published in the Nature Communications. The research team sequenced the genes of 149 bacterial strains from almost 100 women.

UTIs are widely prevalent nowadays, and they are one of the major reasons behind the increased demand for antibiotics. This medication is helpful for killing the bacteria causing the infection. However, it is also important to remember that they could also lead in side effects, such as antibiotic resistance.

Multiple research studies are looking into the benefits of some natural remedies when it comes to fighting UTIs.

According to researchers, D-mannose is one of these healing remedies. It works as a magnet to E.coli, which studies found to be responsible for 90 percent of all infections.

This natural remedy is reputed widely to be a safer alternative to antibiotics. While it is a type of sugar, it is absorbed much slower and is not harmful as glucose.

More and more people are turning into the use of D-mannose in increasing their protection against UTIs.

Today, there is a myriad of supplements available in the market. Divine Bounty D-mannose is one of the few that gains overwhelming popularity among many consumers.

This is not at all surprising as this formula offers pretty much everything that many customers look for in a supplement. Every capsule is loaded with 600 mg of D-mannose powder.

Aside from the fact that it is highly potent, Divine Bounty D-mannose is also pure and free from nasty, unwanted ingredients like gluten, stearates, additives, binders, GMOs, fillers, and preservatives.

Every bottle even offers 120 Vegetarian capsules, which makes it superior over other brands.

