(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) Winnetka, IL -- Vertigo and osteoporosis are two different conditions that affect many people today. In a recent research, it has been found that these two conditions may be associated.

A study was published in the 24 March issue of the Neurology journal.

This research was carried out by Dr Ji Soo Kim, of Seoul National University College of Medicine in Korea, and colleagues.

In this study, it has been found that individuals with osteoporosis are more susceptible to having vertigo. It is worth noting that osteoporosis is a condition that reduces bone density and it also heightens the risk of fracture.

Vertigo, on the other hand, is considered to be a dizziness disorder that develops due to problems in the inner ear.

The investigators of this study had 209 individuals with benign positional vertigo (BPV) and 202 people with no history of dizziness.

The findings of this study reveal that subjects with osteopenia, which is a stage before osteoporosis, were twice more susceptible to having vertigo as individuals with normal bone density.

It has further been found that 25 percent of women with vertigo were also more likely to have osteoporosis than only 9 percent of women who did not suffer from vertigo.

More research studies are still being carried out to learn more about the link between these two conditions. However, it remains true that the prevalence of osteoporosis continue to skyrocket. It is worth realizing that some measures have been found beneficial in reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Today, researchers are looking into some therapeutic remedies like ashwagandha to see their effects on bone strengthening. Surprisingly, this Ayurvedic herb has been found to work wonders in promoting bone health.

Scientists say it has a principal constituent called withaferin, which increases the proliferation of cells that synthesize bone.

This natural healing ingredient has been found to work wonders in enhancing the expression of some genes, which increase the levels of osteoblasts. These cells of osteoblasts work in synthesizing the bones and genes, which mineralize the bones.

Studies have further shown that this natural remedy even promotes the survival of osteoblasts. It even works in suppressing certain proteins that promote inflammation.

It has also been found that this natural healing ingredient lessens levels of cortisol, in addition to reducing inflammation. According to experts, this aids in decreasing bone damage.

There are several other mechanisms ashwagandha has been found to work in promoting bone health.

One of the most recommended formulas is NutraHerbals Ashwagandha, which is specifically crafted not just to be highly potent and pure but also for maximum absorption. It contains black pepper, which increases the delivery of ashwagandha inside the body

