(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- In previous studies, it has been found that women tend to have a stronger immune system than men. This has led researchers to investigate more and determine why it happens.

A 2014 study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

In this research, investigators found that increased levels of testosterone was the cause of reduced immune response to vaccination against influenza. This, according to experts, makes them more susceptible to the illness.

Mark Davis, PhD, says that this is the first study to correlate poor immune response to testosterone levels in men.

Davis is the study's senior researcher and a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford School of Medicine.

The study findings may demonstrate why men tend to be more prone to viral and bacterial infections than women.

Health experts stress that the immune system actually takes care of defending the immune system from foreign invaders, such as bacteria and viruses. This is why it is always important to ensure it is protected and healthy.

Some of the most popular steps in enhancing immune system health is to get plenty of exercise, not smoking, maintaining a healthy body weight, and consuming lots of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Getting an immune system health boost can be achieved with the help of nutrients like vitamin E, which is gaining increasing attention and trust from consumers.

According to researchers, vitamin E enhances the production of natural killer cells. It is important to remember that these are the killer cells that take care of destroying germ and cancer cells.

This powerful healing nutrient has further been found to aid in encouraging and even stimulating B-cell production. Further, it also helps the immune system produce the antibodies beneficial in destroying a variety of different kinds of bacteria.

On top of these, vitamin E also works in reversing the sign of decline in immune response.

This nutrient could be extremely helpful nowadays, especially since the human body is almost always exposed to various threats. Vitamin E serves as an incredible antioxidant that can fight of many types of infections.

To achieve and maintain a strong immune system, it is wise to ensure the body has adequate levels of vitamin E.

There are foods found to contain abundant levels of this nutrient, but there are also supplements available.

Divine Bounty Men’s Multivitamins is one, and it has been found to work wonders in delivering vitamin E’s therapeutic goodness.

It has vitamin A, C, D, E, K, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, vitamin B12, biotin, pantothenic acid, calcium, phosphorous, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium, and molybdenum.

It also has Men's Blend, Amino Acid & Enzyme Blend, Immune Blend, Brain Blend, and Heart Blend (https://www.amazon.com/Mens-Multivitamin-Containing-Multivitamins-Men/dp/B076MJBC7G).

