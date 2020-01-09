Mother Nature’s brilliance continues to astonish scientists today. It offers medicinal plants like lion’s mane that could work wonders in fighting conditions like diabetes.

(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Doctors have time and again recommend one never skip the use of medications to individuals with diabetes. While certain pharmaceutical drugs are vital for diabetes management, it is important to realize that some can produce side effects.

According to experts, intake of certain diabetes medications may be counterproductive, especially for older individuals. Doctors are even advised to not automatically prescribe drug treatment for the two-thirds of diabetics whose blood sugar is only slightly raised.

What health care providers are recommended to do is allow patients to decide for themselves, and decide if the side effects are worth it.

According to Richard Lehman, a family doctor in Banbury, UK, it is vital to rethink the whole treatment strategy for diabetes.

It is worth realizing that regaining insulin function can be done through dieting and exercising regularly. It is only when there is failure to store insulin function via these methods that oral drugs are prescribed.

It is important to be warned that some side effects include nausea and weight gain. There are also severe cases when patients fall into a coma.

Diabetes is preventable and manageable not just by the use of medications, but also making dietary and lifestyle improvements. There have even been studies revealing that some natural remedies may work wonders in fighting the condition.

Mother Nature’s brilliance continues to astonish scientists today. It offers medicinal plants like lion’s mane that could work wonders in fighting conditions like diabetes.

According to researchers, lion’s mane has exhibited varying mechanisms to offer benefits to diabetes management. It is worth noting that this kitchen ingredient may aid in reducing chronically high blood sugar levels, which can result in diabetes complications.

In several animal studies, this natural healing ingredient was able to significantly lessen levels of blood sugar in both normal and diabetic animals. The daily dosage use was as low as 2.7 mg per pound (6 mg per kg) of body weight.

There are various studies revealing that this natural remedy aids in fighting a range of diseases and disorders. Since diabetes is highly prevalent nowadays, the use of this natural remedy may potentially aid in reducing its alarming rates.

Other studies have even shown that it blocked the activity of alpha-glucosidases, which is an enzyme that breaks down carbs in the small intestine. It is worth realizing that blockage of this enzyme hinders the body to digest and even absorb carbs effectively.

Such blockage can reduce levels of blood sugar. Scientists also suggest it may aid in decreasing diabetic nerve pain in the hands and feet.

