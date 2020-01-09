Purest Vantage DIM could be a safe and effective source for individuals who want to experience the natural remedy’s therapeutic, disease-fighting benefits.

(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- More and more research studies are looking into the healing goodness of some foods, especially in fighting prostate cancer.

According to experts, diet could play a significant role in the prevention and treatment of cancer. What is ingested inside the body may have a significant role in the progression of cancer or if it even develops in the first place.

Roberta Anding reveals that diet can be a powerful tool. Anding is a registered dietitian, instructor at the Baylor College of Medicine, and a spokeswoman for the American Dietetic Association.

It has been found that diets abundant in fruits and vegetables could offer protection against a number of different kinds of cancers. Experts strongly recommend lycopene-containing fruits like papaya, guava, and watermelon.

A study was carried out by the University of Colorado. In this research, investigators suggest that a high-fiber diet rich in vegetables might be why Asian men develop prostate cancer so infrequently compared to Western men.

In addition to eating more fruits and vegetables, it is also wise to consume more green tea and soy. It is also recommended to consume more tomatoes, which are high in lycopene.

In some studies, lycopene has been found to offer some protective benefits against lung, prostate, and stomach cancers. Multiple research studies have shown that natural remedies like Diindolylmethane could work wonders in fighting prostate cancer.

According to Dr. Michael Zeligs, M.D. author of All About DIM, a recent study of Seattle men showed that three or more servings of cruciferous vegetables a week can reduce prostate cancer risk almost by half. Scientists also suggest DIM has strong anticarcinogenic properties, which could be useful in decreasing tumor incidents in humans and experimental animals.

This healing ingredient can be found in cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, watercress, kale, collards, mustard greens, radishes, and turnips. It can also be obtained through supplementation. Individuals who are looking for a highly potent source of this natural ingredient may take into account the use of Purest Vantage DIM.

Purest Vantage DIM could be a safe and effective source for individuals who want to experience the natural remedy’s therapeutic, disease-fighting benefits.

It is carefully crafted not just to be highly potent, but also free from nasty ingredients like GMOs, stearates, binders, and preservatives.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it every capsule is equipped with 250 mg of high quality DIM. This alone makes it superior over other brands widely available in the market today.

