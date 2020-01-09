There are natural remedies found to cleanse the digestive system, and one is through the use of activated charcoal.

Health authorities have long been recommending to cleanse the digestive system, preferably in a natural way.

According to researchers, consumption of fibrous fruits and vegetables is one of the best ways to detox not just the digestive system, but the entire body. Once the digestive system is cleansed, it easily recovers and functions well.

It is wise to consume more detoxifying, cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, kale, radish, cauliflower, asparagus, bok choy, watercress, and artichoke. It may also be helpful to eat avocado, tomato, watermelon, guava and berries.

Some experts further recommend intake of certain herbs and spices, which can enhance the effects of detox. Ginger, for example, can be an effective anti-inflammatory while fennel can decrease bloating, heartburn, and gas.

Increasing intake of water is also highly recommended. It is important to remember that hydrating the body can result in eliminating toxins. Water works in getting rid of metabolic wastes and filtering environmental toxins from the bloodstream.

By cleansing the digestive system, the body will be less susceptible to diseases usually caused by the accumulation of toxins. This can significantly help ward off a range of highly-prevalent medical conditions today.

According to some experts, this natural adsorbent remedy could work wonders in eliminating toxins and cleansing the digestive tract. It is worth mentioning these are toxins found to trigger oxidative damage, allergic reactions, and poor immune system function.

It is also important to remember that getting rid of these toxins can produce many benefits, such as increased energy and enhanced mental function.

Activated charcoal may also work in eliminating pesticides from food and chemicals in the water people drink. This natural remedy is used not just for digestive cleanse, but also body detox, teeth whitening, and water filtration.

