According to experts, these products may be helpful but it is always important to understand that some are ineffective. There are even those that contain unhealthy, potentially harmful substances.

The good news is that multiple studies have shown certain types of foods can work wonders in promoting hair growth. One of these foods is eggs, which are excellent sources of protein and a B vitamin called biotin.

It is important to remember that these two nutrients have long been found to be extremely beneficial in promoting hair growth. Eggs also contain selenium, zinc, and some other nutrients needed for optimal hair health.

Berries are also highly recommended as they have high levels of vitamin C, which has powerful antioxidant properties. Antioxidants can offer protection to the hair follicles from free radical damage.

It is also worth realizing that vitamin C aids in iron absorption. When there are low iron levels, it may lead to anemia which in turn could result in hair loss.

Other highly recommended foods are spinach and fatty fish, which have long been widely studied due to their remarkable healing benefits.

To thicken hair, it is wise to consider the use of B vitamins like biotin. Experts reveal that biotin aids in stimulating hair growth and promoting hair thickness. It has even been found to work wonders in making it appear lustrous.

It is recommended for individuals who want to grow their hair quickly. It is important to be warned that inadequate levels of biotin inside the body have been found to result in various undesirable health consequences.

In some studies, biotin deficiencies are linked with hair loss, dryness, and brittleness. This is why it is imperative to ensure that the levels of biotin are adequate to increase protection to the hair and overall health.

Sources like DermaSafe Biotin 5000 PLUS are widely known to be reliable and effective in delivering the therapeutic goodness of this B vitamin.

This amazing formula also has collagen, keratin, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid, methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), vitamins C, B6, and B7, zinc, copper, selenium, and some superfoods.

To mention, these superfoods are Bladderwrack, Nori Yaki ,Wakame and Grape Seed Extract, Goji Berry and Indian Gooseberry.

It contains high-quality, pure biotin and is carefully crafted to be free from nasty ingredients, such as GMOs, binders, additives, and preservatives (www.amazon.com/Biotin-5000-PLUS-Antioxidants-Satisfaction/dp/B015NM8F6U/).

