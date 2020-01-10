It is worth mentioning that curcumin is also thought to have beneficial effects on hearing abilities.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) Las Vegas, NV -- Arthritic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis can cause various symptoms that reduce the quality of life of sufferers. However, there are actually many other problems that they are susceptible to.

RA sufferers are advised to have a screening for hearing impairment. This is due to the fact that this condition can affect the auditory system as well other extra-articular organs. Some experts even suggest that in rheumatoid arthritis cases, hearing impairment is multifactorial.

Statistics even show that 25 to 72 percent of rheumatoid arthritis sufferers struggle with sensorineural hearing loss. Some of the pathologies are auditory neuropathy, destruction of the cochlear hair cells, drug-induced ototoxicity, and rheumatoid nodules.

In a recent study by Amir Emamifar, Kristine Bjørndal and Inger Marie Jensen Hansen, it has been suggested that elderly sufferers and those with long disease duration, elevated acute phase reactants active disease, seropositivity, and rheumatoid nodules are more likely to have hearing impairment.

There are environmental, contributory factors in the development of this condition like smoking, noise, and alcohol. It is worth mentioning that passive smokers are at an increased risk of hearing impairment.

It is further important to understand that long-term exposure to alcohol has been found to affect hearing in cases of rheumatoid arthritis. This is due to the fact that it has detrimental effects on the cochlear function.

Hearing impairment is just one of the complications of rheumatoid arthritis. This is why it is best for individuals with the condition to undergo screening for early diagnosis and treatment.

Pain management becomes even more of a struggle when there are existing conditions other than arthritis. Managing pain normally involves using pain medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

NSAIDs are undeniably helpful, but they could also cause side effects. To avoid these side effects, there are those who turn to safer alternatives like curcumin.

This phytochemical can be found in turmeric, and is known for the healing properties it contains. It is believed to be a strong anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving ingredient. It is worth mentioning that curcumin is also thought to have beneficial effects on hearing abilities.

To experience the therapeutic benefits of this phytochemical consumers may take into account the use of Incredipure Curcumin formula. This amazing supplement is carefully crafted to offer the therapeutic goodness of curcumin.

It is highly potent and pure, and is manufactured in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States. It doesn’t cause the side effects linked with the use of pain relievers, and is even free from unwanted, nasty ingredients.

Some of these ingredients are binders, fillers, additives, GMOs, and preservatives (https://amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-Supplement-BioPerine-Capsule/dp/B0166KAW8M).

About Incredipure Incredipure is a small inutraceutical company specializing in herbal supplements. Manufactured in the United States following strict GMP guidelines, all products are made using only the highest quality ingredients from suppliers within the U.S.