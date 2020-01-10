The resveratrol group was found to achieve significant improvements in memory tasks and brain imaging. They also experienced enhancements in word retention for more than 30 minutes.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The prevalence of memory loss and brain health issues continue to increase. This is why more and more health experts are releasing some guidelines on how to take better care of the brain.

In some studies, it has been found that there are controllable factors influencing one’s cognitive ability. One is following a high-fat diet, which may be loaded with high-fat fries and other unhealthy foods.

The NBC Washington warns that high fat diet degrades brain function. What makes it even more disadvantageous is that it can cause premature aging of the brain.

Researchers even found that high-fat diet is linked with spatial memory impairment.

It is similarly important to avoid some dangerous habits like smoking cigarettes. While it has long been known for its ability to trigger cancer, it is also harmful to the memory.

Scientists found that it can interfere with the amount of oxygen flow in the brain. This means that smoking deprives adequate oxygen levels in the brain, and this produces some disruption in the ability to recall some information.

The National Institutes of Health reveals that alcohol consumption affects one’s behavioral and cognitive functions.

This is why it is extremely important to avoid drinking alcohol regularly or in excessive amounts.

Brain and memory enhancement can be better achieved through the help of some natural ingredients, which particularly include resveratrol.

According to researchers, resveratrol use led to improved memory in older adults. This is not at all surprising considering that this antioxidant has long been known to deliver some brain-boosting benefits.

Scientists carried out a study and it involved 46 healthy (but overweight) people aged 50 to 75 year. The subjects were treated with resveratrol 200mg per day for 26 weeks, and there was also an inactive placebo group.

The resveratrol group was found to achieve significant improvements in memory tasks and brain imaging. They also experienced enhancements in word retention for more than 30 minutes.

Further, the use of resveratrol was associated with the positive changes in volume, structure and connectivity within the hippocampus of the brain, which is associated with memory and learning

In some other studies involving post-menopausal women, use of resveratrol led to improvements in responsiveness of cerebral blood vessels as well as cerebral blood flow. It even led to improvements in cognitive tests, which demonstrated their enhanced ability to think straight.

