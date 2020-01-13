Multiple scientific studies reveal that curcumin is beneficial for depressive disorders due to its anti-inflammatory agent, antioxidant, and neuroprotective properties.

(Newswire.net -- January 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The number of mortality linked with depression continues to soar, and this causes alarm to many mental health care providers.

Between 2013 and 2016, it has been found that 8.1 percent of the adults in the United States had depression in a span of 2 weeks. It is also worth mentioning that depression prevalence reduced as the levels of family income increased.

This common yet treatable mental health issue is characterized by changes in mood. It also produces physical can cognitive symptoms that last for more than 2 weeks. Unfortunately ,compared to many other diseases like arthritis and diabetes, it is linked with greater functional impairment.

Today, more and more researchers are investigating on the ways to combat this brain health issue. There are antidepressants available nowadays and they have long been used by those with depression.

The disadvantage in using these pharmaceutical drugs is that they can cause some side effects, which include the increased risk of suicidal thoughts and violence.

This is why it may be useful to turn to some other measures that scientists found potentially useful in warding off this brain health issue. Diet is actually one factor researchers found to be influential for brain health and its protection.

There are natural antidepressants that are gaining increasing popularity in the scientific community, and one is curcumin.

In multiple research studies, curcumin has been found to be protective and beneficial for the health.

According to Indian researchers, this phytochemical is as good as a pharmaceutical drug in the treatment of depression.

Multiple scientific studies reveal that curcumin is beneficial for depressive disorders due to its anti-inflammatory agent, antioxidant, and neuroprotective properties.

More and more researchers are eyeing off curcumin due to its remarkable brain health potentials. It is worth realizing that this natural remedy is now widely resorted to in warding off various diseases and disorders.

