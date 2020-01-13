Experts warn against long-term, frequent, and high-dose use of these medications due to their adverse effects. It is worth taking into account the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine.

As the rates of osteoarthritis continue to soar, more and more experts are looking into the best possible ways to help individuals with this condition. Certain types of exercises have long been found helpful for this condition.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, there are some people who are genetically predisposed to osteoarthritis. There are actually other risk factors, such as old age, being an athlete, and obesity.

For the millions of people who suffer from this condition, pain is inevitable on a daily basis. It also causes other symptoms like stiffness, swelling, and physical limitations.

David Pisetsky, MD, PhD, suggests that low-impact aerobic exercises such as walking, biking, and swimming are considered joint-friendly.

Pisetsky is a professor of medicine and immunology at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC, and past president of the U.S. Bone and Joint Initiative.

“They help build strength around the affected joints and keep them aligned and functioning properly,” adds Pisetsky.

It is recommended to not engage in high-impact repetitive exercises as they are harmful to the joints. These particularly include joint-pounding exercises like tennis and running.

According to James Wyss, MD, a fitness plan for osteoarthritis should include strength and flexibility training along with aerobic exercise.

Wyss is a sports physiatrist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and an assistant professor of clinical rehabilitation medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College.

While medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) have long been used by individuals with osteoarthritis, it is important to note that the carry certain risks. There are frequently reported side effects of their use, such as gastrointestinal symptoms.

Some of these gastrointestinal symptoms are heartburn, feeling bloated, gas, stomach pain, diarrhea, and nausea.

Experts warn against long-term, frequent, and high-dose use of these medications due to their adverse effects. It is worth taking into account the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine, which has been gaining increasing popularity among OA sufferers and athletes.

This osteoarthritis-fighting ingredient called glucosamine is a popular subject of research due to the various mechanisms it exerts in fighting arthritis. Researchers say that glucosamine works wonders in treating various symptoms of inflammatory conditions.

An increasingly popular formula called VitaBreeze Glucosamine may be an excellent choice. It is loaded not just with 1500 mg glucosamine, but also 1000mg Chondroitin, 600mg MSM, and 300 mg Turmeric.

It is even made according to strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines in an FDA-inspected U.S. facility (http://amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

