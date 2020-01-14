Having healthy diet and lifestyle is highly recommended, but there are also natural remedies like resveratrol that could potentially help.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Researchers have been conducting studies to explore the powerful benefits of resveratrol. It has been found to ward off diseases, but may also be helpful to those who are under treatment for cancer.

The investigators from the University of Missouri conducted a study. In this research, it was found that resveratrol had a good anti-radiation effect.

Further, this powerful antioxidant can make tumor cells more sensitive to radiation treatment.

It is worth mentioning resveratrol is an antioxidant that can be found in red wine and grape skins. The researchers studied melanoma cells, and also followed a former MU study.

They found the same results in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Michael Nicholl said that the study investigated how resveratrol and radiotherapy inhibit the survival of melanoma cells.

Nicholl is an assistant professor of surgery at the MU School of Medicine and surgical oncologist at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia, Mo.

The study was published in the Journal of Surgical Research. This is the journal for the Association for Academic Surgery.

When first treated with resveratrol, the melanoma cells became more susceptible to radiation. They also found that when cancer was treated with resveratrol alone, it led to tumor cell death by 44 percent.

Scientists also found that the combination of resveratrol and radiation treatments led to tumor cell death by 65 percent.

The findings are thought to arouse more research into the cancer-fighting benefits of this antioxidant.

More studies are still underway to validate the anti-cancer benefits of resveratrol. However today, intake of this powerful antioxidant is highly recommended by experts.

Health authorities strongly stress the importance of taking the necessary measures to prevent the onset of cancer. Since it has no cure yet, it is extremely important to reduce its risk.

Cancer is highly prevalent in many areas around the globe. It is claiming millions of lives, and even reducing the quality of life of many sufferers. It is also costly and difficult to treat.

Having healthy diet and lifestyle is highly recommended, but there are also natural remedies like resveratrol that could potentially help.

