(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) -- Waukesha, WI -- Waukesha, Wisconsin dental practice Spring City Family Dental announced the launch of its professional dental veneers and dental porcelain laminates for patients in Waukesha, Pewaukee, and the surrounding areas.

Spring City Family Dental, a dental practice based in Waukesha, Wisconsin, updated its cosmetic dentistry services to provide cutting-edge porcelain veneers, sometimes called dental porcelain laminates. The dental office creates and applies custom veneers adapted to each patient’s tooth size, color, shape and length, helping patients restore a healthy and natural dental appearance.

More details can be found at https://springcitydental.com.

The new launch is in line with the practice’s commitment to providing cutting-edge general and cosmetic dentistry services for patients of all ages.

Recent years have seen a growing interest in professional cosmetic dental procedures, from basic teeth whitening to advanced straightening, implants, and gum lifts.

Spring City Family Dental strives to stay at the cutting edge of cosmetic dentistry by constantly updating its services according to the latest industry innovations.

The dental office provides porcelain veneers using high-quality materials and advanced customization techniques.

Also known as dental porcelain laminates, these custom-made shells of tooth-colored materials are installed on the surface of the patient’s existing teeth to improve their appearance.

Spring City Family Dental undertakes a thorough initial assessment of each patient’s dental profile and discusses their goals and preferences, to ensure that their veneers offer the desired result. Depending on the needs of each patient, the dentists can apply veneers to one or multiple teeth.

The Waukesha dental practice can also provide a variety of other cosmetic, general and restorative dental procedures, including fillings, crowns and bridges, implants, and many others. Emergency dental services are also available.

All dental procedures are provided by the practice’s experienced dentists Dr. Derek T. Schmidt and Dr. Richard E. Voigt.

With more than half a century of combined experience, the Waukesha dentists have established a strong reputation for professionalism and service quality, as shown by their practice’s flawless 5-star Google rating.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, or by calling (262) 548-9600.