(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) -- Kelowna, BC -- Kelowna, BC internet marketing company Fazz Media has launched Google Maps optimization services for small and medium businesses. The company offers SEO, local search optimization, social media visibility, and other online marketing solutions in the Okanagan Valley region.

More information about Fazz Media is available at https://fazzmedia.ca

Consumers searching for products, services, and experiences consistently rely on Google Maps results, a shift in user behavior. Users often rely on recommendations from the floating overlay on Google Maps to find restaurants, stores, and services without even scrolling to the search results below, a HubSpot report indicates.

Fazz Media has introduced Google Maps marketing services and local search optimization to help businesses appear in these search results.

When used in conjunction with other digital marketing strategies such as pay-per-click (PPC) ads, Google Maps can boost a business's visibility on search engine result pages. Fazz Media focuses on helping businesses consistently rank at #1 for targeted searches on Google Maps.

Bespoke Google Map optimization campaigns are designed to boost a client's visibility for specific search parameters and Google My Business listings. Fazz Media optimizes a client's website and online presence to rank their business in Google's 3-pack. These campaigns are designed to improve lead generation, walk-ins, check-ins, and other online or in-store conversions.

Fazz Media specializes in marketing solutions for small and medium businesses that focus on online visibility, social media presence, and digital advertising. The company customizes digital marketing approaches according to a client's budget, industry niche, and marketing goals and objectives.

According to a spokesperson for the Google Maps marketing company in Kelowna, BC, "As Kelowna's digital marketing experts, we help small and medium-sized businesses get the most results online for their budget. Whether you are new to Google Maps or would like to make the platform work for your small business, we can help you get 20 to 50 new customers every month."

Fazz Media is a full-stack online marketing agency offering website design, digital advertising, social media, and SEO services to local businesses in the Okanagan Valley region.

For more information about being placed in Google Maps results, call 778-770-1303 or visit the URL above.