Senior Management of Law Firm Marketing Pros will teach solo and small firms how to use digital marketing to compete with big firms, even on a limited budget.

(Newswire.net -- January 14, 2020) Jupiter, Florida -- Josh Konigsberg, Partner and Co-founder, and Vince Gelormine, PPC and Internet Marketing expert, will speak at the Palm Beach County Bar Association meeting, which runs from 11:45 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 24 at the Palm Beach County Bar office at 1507 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

Konigsberg and Gelormine will discuss where to start in terms of creating an effective digital marketing strategy on a realistic budget. Their presentation will include:

An explanation of online consumer behavior

The components of a compelling website that converts visitors into clients

The three types of SEO - Search Engine Optimization

Understanding Google Ads and PPC

Why retargeting is critical for long-term success

How to develop and execute a winning social media strategy

How to maintain Bar compliance with your online marketing

How to leverage video marketing to help your prospective clients to know, like, and trust you

The qualities to look for in a reputable digital marketing agency

“We are super excited to meet everyone and teach the solo and small firm members about digital marketing and how to compete with the big guys using a fraction of their budget,” Konigsberg enthuses. “Vince and I look forward to an informative, interactive event where we can answer questions and demystify the important elements of an effective digital marketing strategy.”

Following the presentation, the digital marketing experts will answer a few questions from the audience. Registration for the event is now open at www.palmbeachbar.org. The cost for PBCPA members is $20.00 and for non-members, $30.00. Registrations submitted after January 23, 2020, will be charged an additional $5.00.

About Law Firm Marketing Pros At Law Firm Marketing Pros, our mission is to educate, serve, and provide our clients with the most cutting-edge, efficient, and cost-effective online marketing tools available, to increase their revenues and profits, and exceed their goals. Learn more at LawFirmMarketingPros.com.