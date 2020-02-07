Utah-based treatment center Christian Drug & Alcohol Rehab launches their faith-based recovery program for patients looking for a holistic and Christ-centered approach to battling an addiction.

Based in Eagle Mountain, UT, Christian Drug & Alcohol Rehab launches their faith-based recovery program for people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The center combines proven treatments with the healing power of biblical teachings.

More information can be found on the recovery center’s website at: https://www.zionrecoverycenter.com

The newly launched program endeavors to achieve better outcomes and higher success rates than traditional treatments by integrating creative faith-based activities. It involves proven methods such as detoxification and addiction treatment, but the unique strategy also includes group prayers, religious teachings and principles, motivational talks, and overall faith-based approach to patient support.

The center itself creates an environment that is conducive for rehabilitation. It provides an exclusive, peaceful, and calming place for recovery. The center also offers a Christ-based residential community to support the journey of the patients toward wellness. A wide array of outdoor activities are also available on-site to help patients reinvigorate and unwind.

Despite the focus on faith-based activities, Christian Drug & Alcohol Rehab still makes sure to personalize treatments according to the patient’s needs. The center recognizes that each individual has their own triggers for their addiction, and so their highly experienced clinicians conduct a comprehensive assessment of the patient’s condition prior to recommending a treatment plan.

As sharing plays a vital role in addiction treatment, the rehab center has also devised a modified approach to the activity. Instead of large group sessions that can make patients uncomfortable, the program uses counsellor-supervised small group sessions that can be more manageable for the facilitators and more productive for the patients. The sessions are conducted for both medical and spiritual reasons.

Operated by exceptional staff and highly trained clinicians, Christian Drug & Alcohol Rehab offers inpatient and outpatient programs for both individuals battling a form of their addiction and their families. They center is open to coming up with flexible payment options so as not to hinder patients’ way to recovery.

Individuals interested in the center’s inpatient programs and facilities may refer to this page for their contact details and location: https://goo.gl/maps/6o6uafm4G9nSLBsF7 and for outpatients this location https://goo.gl/maps/PrDVJJpC9cEK8vwf6