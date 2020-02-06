San Juan Capistrano Christian PTSD drug rehab center PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab launched trauma informed care services and a special First Responder Drug Rehab Program in Orange County.

San Juan Capistrano Christian PTSD drug rehab center Christian Drug & Alcohol Treatment Centers (CDAT) dba PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab has launched trauma informed care services. The center operates a fully equipped residential PTSD counseling center in Orange County and has launched a First Responder Drug Rehab Program.

More information about PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab is available at https://ptsdandtraumadrugrehab.com

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can wreak havoc on the physical and mental health of the victim. People suffering from PTSD often abuse drugs or alcohol to cope with feelings of being trapped, distress, turmoil, anger, and anxiety. PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab has launched informed trauma informed care services that deal with these struggles with empathy.

The center offers a First Responder Drug Rehab Program, a special substance abuse therapy initiative for first responders. The program focuses on the needs of first responders including firefighters, law enforcement, paramedics, and medical personnel.

According to the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the prevalence of PTSD among first responders stands at 30 percent, 10 percent higher than the general population.

The San Juan Capistrano Beach PTSD drug rehab facility offers Christian trauma informed care that seeks to identify, understand, and treat traumatic experiences at their source. Adults, adolescents, and children who have experienced short-term or long-term trauma have specific triggers for their PTSD.

Counselors and trauma care specialists at PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab can help individuals manage PTSD triggers and behaviors in a caring, compassionate, and rejuvenating environment. The center works with all major insurance carriers.

The San Juan Capistrano trauma therapy center's team of licensed medical professionals creates individualized PTSD recovery programs that help individuals avoid harmful behaviors, understand their symptoms, and use healthy coping mechanisms to make positive choices.

According to a spokesperson for the Orange County PTSD trauma care therapy center, "We are delighted to announce our trauma informed care services and First Responder Drug Rehab Program in San Juan Capistrano. We look forward to helping those suffering from PTSD find lasting healing."

PTSD & Trauma Drug Rehab is a nationally certified Christian substance abuse rehabilitation center in San Juan Capistrano. The center is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations and is a member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), the Addiction Treatment Advocacy Coalition, and the American Association of Christian Counselors.

For more information about PTSD and trauma informed therapy in San Juan Capistrano, call 949-386-2715 or visit the URL above.