(Newswire.net -- February 17, 2020) -- Extrem Modus has launched manual lightweight all-terrain wheelchairs. The wheelchairs come in three models which are the beach, the off-road and hunting.

Extreme Motus has launched a line of all-terrain wheelchairs. Their goal is that individuals who are restricted to a wheelchair never let terrain stop them. The unique design of these wheelchairs makes this goal a reality.

The launch of these wheelchairs will enrich the lives of many men and women who have not had access to the beach or mountain trails. Three all-terrain wheelchairs are being launched worldwide. They are the Beach, Off-Road and Hunting, models.

The wheelchairs have many unique features. Special low-pressure tires provide a comfortable ride. The body of the chair is machined in-house from strong, lightweight aluminum. Web meshing provides a comfortable foot and leg rest for riders of different heights. A specially designed seat hugs the rider in place keeping them upright and comfortable through any terrain. Finally, adjustable handlebars make the chair easy to push for anyone.

For instance, the Beach Model is only 49 lbs. The design allows the chair to be pushed by a small child. This beach wheelchair can easily navigate sand and water. It floats and can even be pushed out into the water.

The beach model can be turned into a utility vehicle for the disabled party by placing a cooler on the webbing near the front tire. With legs resting on the cooler, towels and snacks can be placed in an optional cargo bag behind the seat.

These manual wheelchairs list several advantages over their motorized counterparts. Included are no batteries to charge, no dead batteries, less expensive than powered chairs, lightweight, and easy to load.

The launch of these all-terrain wheelchairs marks a new day for those who have been restricted in their ability to enjoy nature due to being in a wheelchair.

