A new charity campaign has been launched by Key Mortgage Group in Davenport. The team pride themselves on giving back to the local community.

Key Mortgage Group in Davenport, IA, has announced a new charity campaign. It comes following the successful second annual Key Cares Event. With the help of attendees and sponsorships, they were able to raise $15,000 for three great organizations.

Key Mortgage Group raised money for GiGi’s Playhouse Quad Cities, Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, and Hand in Hand.

Sponsorships were received by Nikulski Financial, Inc, United Rentals Quad Cities, Stacey Brown, Josh Jackson, No Coast Social, The Stern Center, Vollertsen Britt and Gorsline PC Attys.

They are known for their commitment to the local community, and regularly host the Danny Cornish Charity Golf Tournament.

The team makes it a priority to stay actively involved in the community. They also pride themselves on their high quality service, helping more people find their dream home.

Key Mortgage Group explains that their main mission as mortgage specialists is to help as many people as possible to become homeowners.

One of the key benefits of working with the team is their commitment to convenient, quality service.

They work closely with real estate agents to deliver a one-stop solution for their clients.

Key Mortgage Group knows that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to finding a mortgage. It’s for this reason that they take the time to get to know their clients’ needs. They compare options to find the right program for each clients’ individual needs.

A recent client said: “My wife and I have been entrusting John with our mortgage needs since we became first time home buyers in 2009. Since that time, John has also helped us to buy a new home and, most recently, refinance our home. John has proven to us time and again that he has the professional and personal skills to manage our accounts in the most efficient, honest, and timely manner possible.“

