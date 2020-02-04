According to scientists, a natural remedy like resveratrol could be helpful for sex drive and hormones.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Men have long been notoriously known to love sex. However, the truth is that there are those who don’t have an appetite for it.

Pioneering sex researcher Irwin Goldstein, MD, said that even doctors tend to see men as "sexual automatons," hardwired always to want sex.

Goldstein is director of sexual medicine at San Diego’s Alvarado Hospital and editor in chief of The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

"But that is not the case at all," Goldstein tells WebMD Magazine.

He added that many, many men -- about one in five --have such low sexual desire; they’d rather do almost anything else rather than have sex.

According to research, nearly 30 percent of women confess they have more sexual appetite than their partner does.

Aging has been found to play a significant role in low sexual desire. There are also men who have hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Scientists suggest that it could be due to psychological issues like stress and anxiety, or medical problems like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

There are also hormonal causes, such as when the testosterone levels in men are low. It is worth mentioning that testosterone is the hormone for desire. Low testosterone levels may mean low sexual desire.

Today, more and more men suffer and encounter problems in their sex life. While this problem is prevalent, it is often not discussed openly.

According to scientists, a natural remedy like resveratrol could be helpful for sex drive and hormones.

It is worth realizing that sex hormones are involved in libido or sexual drive. They aid in the maintenance and repair of reproductive tissues. Further, they are also involved in body tissue, body growth, bone mass, and body mass.

In men, reduced testosterone levels and increased levels of estrogen result in a number of issues. This includes reduced muscle mass, erectile dysfunction, decreased strength, increased body fat storage, fatigue, and, of course, reduced sex drive.

It is important to understand that these are the hormonal changes associated with heart disease and prostate cancer.

Scientists have found that resveratrol can reduce estrogen levels in men. It may even hinder testosterone from transforming into estrogen.

These activities have been found to result in improved muscle, mass, strength, less body fat, and of course, an increase in sex drive.

More studies are still underway to validate the remarkable benefits of this natural remedy. However today, more and more people are turning to the use of supplements like Divine Bounty Resveratrol.

More studies are still underway to validate the remarkable benefits of this natural remedy. However today, more and more people are turning to the use of supplements like Divine Bounty Resveratrol.

