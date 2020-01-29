A newly updated Sacramento pest control service has been launched by Specialized Pest Control. They are known for their fast response and excellent service.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- Sacramento, CA -- A newly updated Sacramento pest control service has been launched by Specialized Pest Control. They are known for their fast response and excellent service.

Specialized Pest Control has launched a newly updated pest control service for customers around Sacramento. They are a family owned specialist with over 25 years of experience, and pride themselves on high quality service.

More information can be found at: https://specializedpest.com

The expert team at Specialized Pest Control are known for their fast, efficient and cost effective service.

Customers can get in touch for the most effective and affordable pest control solutions in Sacramento. Service areas also include Placer County, Sacramento County, and El Dorado County.

One of the main benefits for new customers getting in touch is that they get their first pest control service for free. This is part of the company’s commitment to excellent customer service.

The team is known as being the best rated pest control provider in Sacramento, with multiple 5-star reviews on Yelp. They provide both commercial pest control and residential pest control for local customers.

Services include skunk removal, rodent removal, spider removal, wasp control, ant control, cockroach control, pantry moth removal, tick control, and wildlife removal among others.

When homeowners or business owners suspect they have an issue, it’s important to get in touch with an expert quickly.

This can help to ensure the best results and helps to prevent damage further down the line.

The team states: “Specialized Pest Patrol has over two decades of experience performing commercial pest control services for the businesses of Sacramento, California. We love to do a superb job that’s cost-effective no matter the size of your business.”

Specialized Pest Control use the highest quality hospital grade chemicals, which are proven to be safe and not harmful to pets or children.

These environmentally safe chemicals are safe for all applications, indoors and out. They can be used for apartments, hospitals, restaurants, commercial premises, and more.

Full details on the newly updated services can be found on the URL above.