Josh Konigsberg, Partner & Co-Founder of Law Firm Marketing Pros Receives Rave Reviews from Palm Beach County Attorneys.

(Newswire.net -- January 28, 2020) Jupiter, Florida -- Law Firm Marketing Pros Senior Management, Josh Konigsberg, spoke to a full house of 50 attendees at the Palm Beach County Bar Association’s Solo and Small Firm Marketing Series on January 24, 2020. His presentation, How to Level the Playing Field to Compete with the Big Firms without the Big Firm Budget, not only was a sellout but elicited rave reviews from the attorneys in the audience, whose feedback forms predominantly praised his ability to explain the complexities of digital marketing in relevant, easy-to-understand terms.

Attendee Deirdre DiBiaggio of DiBiaggio Law, a Miami-based attorney who recently opened a second location at 605 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, remarks, “I felt their presentation was incredibly informative, especially for attorneys, to understand the multi-faceted strategies of digital marketing. Not only were Josh and Vince professional and pertinent, but they also demonstrated detailed knowledge about a specific industry - in this case, law. The up-to-date information they shared was invaluable, particularly for small firms that are competing with larger firms to attract more clients.”

Lynne Poirier, Communications Director for the Palm Beach County Bar Association, notes, “We were absolutely thrilled by the incredible turnout and the comprehensive presentation Josh and Vince provided. Law Firm Marketing Pros clearly has the experience and expertise to help law firms of all sizes to reach their goals. I’m grateful to Josh and Vince for their time and diligence in putting together such an engaging and instructive program for our attendees.”

Konigsberg adds, “It was truly an honor to speak to the Palm Beach County Bar Association about a topic we are passionate and knowledgeable about. With our combined decades of experience in all aspects of digital marketing, we know what it takes to attract more clients, more leads, and more profits by leveraging the power of the internet. We hope our presentation helps local attorneys in Palm Beach County achieve their goals, and I look forward to hearing from anyone in attendance who would like to schedule a strategy session with me at (561) 948-5001.”

Law Firm Marketing Florida

About Law Firm Marketing Pros The mission of Law Firm Marketing Pros is to provide our clients the most efficient and cost effective online marketing tools through education and service so they can increase revenues and profits.