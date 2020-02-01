The science behind the magic Harry Potter uses and iBlissnow uses to harness energy. It compares the similarities of their subtle energy apps and harnessing the power of the philosopher’s stone.

(Newswire.net -- February 1, 2020) -- The science behind the magic Harry Potter uses and iBlissnow uses to harness energy. It compares the similarities of their subtle energy apps and harnessing the power of the philosopher’s stone.

A new article focusing on the technology of Harry Potter’s magic has been launched by iBlissnow. At the iBlissnow quantum physics lab, they have transmuted the philosopher’s stone, which is the White Powder of Gold, into energetic form. This subtle energy has been amplified and integrated into downloadable audio, video and JPEG apps.

For more information about the science behind Harry Potter's magic please check out: https://iblissnow.com/the-quantum-physics-of-harry-potter

In this article Dr. Norman McVea compares the similarities between quantum physics and the magic that Harry Potter uses. It allows the reader to understand the science behind Harry's magic and how iBlissnow is harnessing it.

Readers will learn that Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is really an ancient mystery school that teaches PSI or psychic skills and metaphysics.

The three primary sciences are astrology, alchemy and magic. These studies are all interlinked, and can lead to advanced abilities.

Alongside the above-mentioned subjects, it’s also important to consider energy psychology. With study, the reader can get a better understanding of the philosopher’s stone, which is important for intentional creation.

The team at iBlissnow.com use this technology and understanding for a range of Vibrational Energy Apps and Sound Therapy products. They have also created a unique Action At A Distance Program that can process targets with desired trend energies.

This AAAD remote influencing device is a process of Micro Vibratory Physics. By using the kinetic White Light video carrier signal, users can pulse, lead or shape the bio-field of their target.

These energy inventions created by Norman McVea, the Founder of iBlissnow was born from 15 years of research in Micro Vibratory and Quantum Physics labs and 40 years research in Egyptian Temple Science and Sacred Geometry.

He states: “Our energy software, products, and Apps transform the way you deal with stress, low energy, pain release, relaxation, athletic performance, creativity, music appreciation, bliss states, meditation, and psychic development.”

He adds: “We capture subtle energy fields and increase their effects by millions of times-which has transformed the fields of altered state technology, Energy Psychology, Energy Medicine and Energetic Alchemy-without damaging effects to the user’s bio-field and without needing them to use headphones, since this is not an outdated binaural technology.”

For full details about iBlissnow's energy technology and to get a better understanding of the magic that Harry Potter uses, check out the Library of Research at iBlissnow.