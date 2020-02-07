Josh Konigsberg, Web Promotion Partners’ V.P. of Sales and Marketing, Co-Chaired The KidSanctuary Campus Event for Palm Beach County Foster Children.

(Newswire.net -- February 1, 2020) Jupiter, FL -- Josh Konigsberg, V.P. of Sales and Marketing for Web Promotion Partners, the Leader in Online Marketing, co-chaired the 7th Annual Holiday Hoedown for KidSanctuary Campus. Held at the Pelican Club in Jupiter Florida in December 2019, the SOLD OUT event raised $155,344.95 to support the building of the organization’s forthcoming Angel Crossing Enrichment Center. This center will serve as the nucleus for the children living in one of the KidSanctuary Campus’ four cottages and include therapy and tutoring suites, a media room/library, a theater, and a multipurpose room for educational programs and special visits with family and friends.

KidSanctuary Campus President Debra Tornaben raves, “We are proud to announce that our event was sold out at the beautiful new Pelican Club in Jupiter Florida. Guests kicked up their heels and danced to the beat of the Danny Beck band, but this was also a party with a purpose. The 7th Annual Holiday Hoedown raised $155,344.95 to support the new Angel Crossing Enrichment Center on the 10-acre campus in West Palm Beach for local Palm Beach County foster kids in need.”

Konigsberg enthuses, “I cannot describe how excited I am about the success of this year’s event. KidSanctuary Campus holds a special place in my heart because caring for foster kids was a huge part of my own mother’s life. She passed away when I was 21 and when I discovered KidSanctuary Campus and their exceptional program for abused, abandoned, and neglected kids in Palm Beach County, I knew it was the perfect way to continue her work and honor her memory.”

KidSanctuary Campus is a charitable organization based in Palm Beach County Florida. Their mission is to provide a safe home for abused, abandoned, and neglected children, to ensure that each child receives the benefits of a sense of belonging and permanency in a caring and positive environment that nurtures self-esteem and hope. Thanks to the land benevolently donated by Palm Beach County, KidSanctuary Campus includes 24-hour housing and care for the most vulnerable kids in the foster system. Connie M. Frankino, Founder & Visionary and Chairman of the Board, has led the efforts to build and develop the family-style campus. Dr. Mehmet Oz serves as KidSanctuary Campus Trustee & Ambassador.

For more information about KidSanctuary Campus, contact Debra Tornaben at (561) 653-8274 or info@kidsanctuarycampus.org.

