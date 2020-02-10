Health authorities warn that antibiotics resistance is produce a significant suffering for individuals with common infections, which were once treatable with the medication.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Urinary tract infections are undeniably prevalent today. Experts have been strongly recommending to learn about its risk factors and how they can be prevented.

According to researchers, holding the urge to pee is one of the surprising risk factors of this infection. Being unable to empty the bladder completely when the urge to urinate is there could leave a high residual urine in your bladder.

Jill Maura Rabin, MD, this can set the stage for bacteria to build up in the stagnant urine, leading to inflammation of the bladder or infection of the urethra.

Rabin is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in New Hyde Park, New York, and author of Mind Over Bladder.

“It’s better to empty the bladder completely to let it fill up again completely,” she adds.

Experts further warn against bicycling regularly as it increases the risk of UTIs.

A study was published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine.

In this research, it has been found that women cyclists are more likely to report a history of UTIs than noncyclists are.

In the treatment of UTIs, doctors usually prescribe antibiotics. While these pharmaceutical drugs are helpful, it is worth realizing that they do produce some side effects.

Health authorities warn that antibiotics resistance is produce a significant suffering for individuals with common infections, which were once treatable with the medication. It is important to be warned that once antibiotics no longer work, infections could last longer.

This could result in more severe illness and may need increased frequency in doctor visits or even longer hospital stays. On top of all these, it could also mean more expensive and toxic medications. It is further important to be warned that some resistant infections can even cause death.

Experts have long been warning that antibiotics cause 1 out of 5 visits to the emergency department for adverse drug events (ADEs).

In the United States, it is worth mentioning that $10.7 billion was spent on antibiotics in 2009.

It is strongly recommended to reduce the risk of infections like UTIs to eliminate or decrease the need for these medications.

The good news is that according to experts, some natural remedies like D-mannose may be useful. This amazingly therapeutic ingredient has been scientifically found to bind with and eliminate the E.coli bacteria.

A study, which was published in the World Journal of Urology, has revealed that D-mannose inhibited recurrent urinary tract infections.

This study involved 308 female subjects with a history of recurrent UTIs. They were made to take placebo or D-mannose for 6 months.

The European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences published a research.

This study has shown that intake of D-mannose lowered the rate of UTI recurrence.

