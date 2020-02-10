When it comes to improving skin health, it is always wise to take into account the use of milk thistle.

According to researchers, there are factors that significantly contribute to the development and persistence of acne. It is wise to eliminate or reduce exposure to these factors to eliminate the onset or recurrence of acne.

A study was published in the Sleep journal.

In this research, it has been found that psychological stress risk increases for each hour of sleep loss every night by 14 percent.

According to Sonia Badreshia-Bansal, a dermatologist in Danville, CA. stress increases glucocorticoid production, which can lead to abnormalities in skin structure and function. It has been found that it could worsen acne.

In addition to getting adequate sleep, it is similarly important to make some dietary changes. There are certain types of food that causes a spike in blood sugar levels quickly, which eventually leads to insulin boost.

Excessive levels of insulin in the bloodstream triggers some changes in the body, which results in the growth of pore-clogging cells.

A research was published in the American Journal of Nutrition.

In this study, it has been found that adding beans, whole grains, and veggies and reducing intake of white rice, pasta, and white bread led to fewer breakouts.

When it comes to improving skin health, it is always wise to take into account the use of milk thistle. This amazingly therapeutic natural ingredient has long been used topically in enhancing the appearance and health of the skin.

In 2015, a study has shown that milk thistle worked in reducing inflammatory skin conditions. It worked in this study, which involved mice as subjects.

Milk thistle also worked against acne, which is a chronic inflammatory skin condition. Oxidative stress has been found to play a role in the development of acne.

Scientists reveal that this natural healing ingredient possesses some antioxidant and anti-aging properties.

Due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of milk thistle, it has been found useful as a supplement for those with acne.

Research has found that intake of 210 grams of silymarin every day for 8 weeks led to a reduction in acne lesions by 53 percent.

While more studies are still being carried out to explore more of milk thistle’s healing benefits, its use is highly recommended.

