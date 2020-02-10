Treatment options like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used by individuals with osteoarthritis today.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- In the United States, running has been found to be one of the most popular and rapidly growing sports. As a matter of fact last year, running totaled more than 64 million participants.

While running has long been reputed to be a healthy sporting activity, there are controversies linked with it especially in terms of osteoarthritis. It has been found that there are also detrimental effects of running, and these include the increased risk of OA.

Healthcare providers and researchers have examined a growing proportion of old age runners. This is due to the increasing concern over OA progression due to the sporting activity.

In the last three years, it has been found there was a growth in the number of master runners or those beyond the age of 40.

Scientists carried out a study using data accumulated over 35 years. They assessed the link between running and hip and knee OA. It involved competitive runners, recreational runners and sedentary/non-running individuals.

It has been found that 4 percent of runners had hip and/or knee OA while 10 percent of non-runners experienced OA. This was according to the comparison made between runners versus non-runners.

When the investigators tried to compare two types of runners, it has been found that 13 percent of competitive runners had hip and/or knee OA compared to only 4 percent in recreational runners.

The findings of this study suggest that running did not cause an increase in OA risk, and instead was protective against the progress of hip and knee OA.

Treatment options like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used by individuals with osteoarthritis today. While these medications are useful, it is worth keeping in mind that they can produce some side effects.

These common side effects are reduced appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, dizziness, drowsiness, and even kidney failure. There are actually many other side effects associated with their use.

Experts recommend resorting to some natural remedies to reduce OA pain and the need for these pharmaceutical drugs. One is the use of glucosamine, which has long been widely resorted to by individuals struggling from OA or athletes.

Glucosamine is actually one of the osteoarthritis-fighting remedies nowadays that are highly recommended by experts. It is worth realizing that this safer alternative has been found to reduce collagen degradation in the knees. It offers various joint protective benefits helpful not just among individuals with osteoarthritis, but also athletes.

