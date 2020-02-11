Multiple studies have shown that this natural healing ingredient has powerful brain health benefits.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, the number of people who suffer from brain disorders like depression skyrockets. It is imperative to take the measures found helpful in warding off the condition.

According to researchers, a wide variety of vitamins and minerals are utilized in creating energy as well as sending electrical impulses along neurons. This process allows the body to think, feel, and move.

Multiple studies have shown that a nourishing diet could be extremely helpful against depression. This particularly means consuming more inflammation-fighting foods, as inflammation has long been associated with the onset and worsening of depression.

A study involving 6,500 women that lasted for 12 years found that subjects who followed an anti-inflammatory diet had a reduce risk of depression by 20 percent than their peers.

It is worth mentioning that inflammation-fighting diets are those consisting of vitamins, healthy fats, antioxidants, and plenty of high-quality protein.

Experts warn against intake of gluten as it is considered to be a strong inflammatory. It is also wise to reduce or avoid intake of dairy like ricotta, ice cream, and yogurt. Some studies on depression also warn against foods containing genetically-modified organisms (GMOs).

Individuals who are struggling with depression and are looking for natural cures may take into account the use of curcumin.

Multiple studies have shown that this natural healing ingredient has powerful brain health benefits. Aside from its potential to fight depression, it may also combat brain-health issues like Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the University of Syracuse Food Services, certain forms of depression may respond to treatment with turmeric.

It is worth mentioning curcumin has genoprotective, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antiviral, anti-purulent, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antimicrobial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

A study was published in the October 2012 issue of the "Journal of Psychopharmacology."

It has been found that this natural healing ingredient enhances the activity of two neurotransmitters. These neurotransmitters called serotonin and dopamine are often found to be deficient in individuals with depression.

Scientists have revealed that curcumin works in enhancing the function of certain brain areas responsible for reacting to stress. It is also important to note that curcumin can offer protection against damage to the energy-producing parts of cells, which are commonly found in depressive disorders.

