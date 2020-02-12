There are experts who suggest that D-mannose could be extremely beneficial in preventing the onset of UTI.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have been warning against infections like UTI, which is the common reason for antibiotic prescription. While this infection is prevalent, it is worth realizing that it is preventable.

Experts say that there are early warning signs to watch out for to address the infection before it produces more problems.

According to Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a family and emergency medical doctor, urinary tract infections occur when bacteria reach the urethra.

It is worth mentioning that the most common bacteria behind UTIs are called the E.coli. When it starts triggering an infection, it leads to incredible pain and some other symptoms. There are natural remedies like drinking plenty of water found to work wonders in reducing UTI risk.

Ashley Wood, RN, BSN, a registered nurse and contributor to Demystifying Your Health, LLC, says that some things you can do to help relieve the symptoms are using a heating pad over your lower abdomen, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding drinks that can irritate your bladder, such as coffee, alcohol, or soft drinks that contain citrus juice or caffeine.

One of the early symptoms to watch out for is having cloudy urine, especially when it is darker or more opaque than usual. The scent of the urine may also indicate the presence of UTI.

According to S. Adam Ramin, MD, urologist and medical director of Urology Cancer Specialists in Los Angeles, for most healthy people who properly hydrate, urine should be nearly odorless or in some cases should only have a slight scent of ammonia to it.

Aside from having a cloudy pee, it is also important to be warned against the increased urge to pee. This may happen along with cloudy urine.

Addressing UTIs at an early stage is vital for recovery. This could be extremely helpful in reducing the need for antibiotics, which could produce undesirable side effects.

Aside from drinking more water to flush bacteria out of the body, it is also important to consider the use of some natural remedies like D-mannose. This all-natural ingredient has long been widely studied by researchers due to its remarkable UTI-fighting benefits.

There are experts who suggest that D-mannose could be extremely beneficial in preventing the onset of UTI. It is also helpful for individuals who are already struggling from the infection. It has been scientifically found to work wonders in sticking to the E. coli bacteria and eliminating them from the body.

This has been found to significantly help in reducing the likelihood of infection.

To experience its benefits, it is wise to consider the use of Purest Vantage D-mannose (http://www.amazon.com/Mannose-Capsules-600mg-Per-Cap/dp/B071J35CP5).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.