(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- There are many health benefits linked with sexual intercourse. However, it is worth realizing that such a need may potentially lead to undesirable health consequences in individuals with heart disease.

It is true that a heart attack can occur even without any physical exertion. However, it is also important to note that many people end up having a heart attack due to sex.

A study was published in the American Journal of Cardiology.

In this research, it is recommended to at least temporarily abstain from sex if one is suffering from certain conditions. These include unstable angina, uncontrolled hypertension, advanced heart failure, or a heart attack within the last two weeks.

Individuals with certain arrhythmias or weak heart muscles otherwise known as cardiomyopathy are also advised to skip sex. All of these ailments can increase the risk of a heart attack or even death during sexual contact.

It is also important to remember that sex may also pose a risk for individuals with a history of stroke, early-stage heart failure, or mild angina.

Researchers carried out a survey involving over 500 men and women who survived heart attacks. It has been found that there was a significant drop in the frequency and satisfaction of sex in the first few months following a heart attack.

Experts continue to warn against heart conditions as they could be life-threatening. It is best to consider what the risk factors of cardiovascular diseases are and avoid them.

It is worth noting that according to multiple studies, there are natural remedies found to be beneficial for heart health. One is ashwagandha, which has been found to aid in supporting and enhancing blood circulation as well as cardiovascular health.

Scientists say that ashwagandha offers support to heart health due to its ability to reduce levels of cholesterol.

In a number of studies, ashwagandha has been able to decrease levels of cholesterol by 10 percent. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also enhances blood circulation, which is another benefit for the heart.

It could work wonders in relaxing the blood vessels as well as in stimulating circulation. Studies have even shown it improves blood flow and blood volume.

A study has even shown ashwagandha aids in potentially fighting atherosclerosis, which could lead to heart disease.

In addition to its cardiovascular health benefits, ashwagandha is also linked with various disease-fighting effects. There are formulas like NutraHerbals Ashwagandha found to be extremely helpful in delivering its healing goodness (http://amazon.com/organic-ashwagandha-root-powder/dp/B01GZALWGO).

