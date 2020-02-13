Vitamins like biotin have been scientifically found to potentially work wonders in fighting diabetes.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) Wilmington, DE -- Today, over 24 million people in the United States suffer from diabetes. Health authorities have long been warning against this condition as it is not just incurable, it can also produce complications.

According to researchers, about 48 million individuals in the United States are estimated to suffer from diabetes by 2050. It is also worth remembering that diabetes is actually the top cause of kidney failure and blindness.

It is further important to be warned that diabetes can produce mild to severe nerve damage and even leg or foot amputation.

Doctors say that diabetes occurs when the body is unable to make adequate amounts of insulin or to properly use it.

One of the best ways to prevent or manage diabetes is to control weight, and this means not being obese or overweight. There are various ways to shed extra pounds, such as engaging in physical activities regularly.

Exercising means not spending the entire day on a desk or in front of the TV and to engage in physical activities for at least 30 minutes a day.

Another proven way to fight diabetes is to make some significant, diabetes-fighting dietary changes. This can include choosing whole grain products instead of highly processed carbohydrates.

Vitamins like biotin have been scientifically found to potentially work wonders in fighting diabetes. This B vitamin has long been gaining popularity in the scientific community due to its remarkable healing potentials.

According to studies, biotin aids in reducing blood sugar levels and this is due to the various mechanisms it exerts. These mechanisms are its ability to enhance insulin production as well as glucose uptake in muscle cells.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it even stimulates glucokinase, which is an enzyme in the liver that promotes glycogen synthesis.

In a study, it has been found that daily intake of biotin led to a decrease in fasting blood sugar concentrations by 45 percent in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

High doses of this B vitamin have been found to reduce symptoms of complications like diabetic neuropathy.

It is important to understand that this B vitamin has also been reputed to work wonders in fighting a range of diseases and disorders. Its use is even recommended highly by researchers due to its remarkable healing potentials.

