(Newswire.net -- February 14, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Exercise has long been studied due to its significance in overall quality of life and health. While its benefits have already been known, it is worth mentioning that many are struggling to stick to their exercise routine.

According to researchers, millions of people from around the world are struggling with living a sedentary lifestyle. This is why it is always best to get rid of some excuses and destroy the mental walls.

It is highly recommended to avoiding being too hard on oneself. More often than not, people are their own biggest hurdle. It is wise to accepting of failures and work on one’s own pace.

Experts further warn to learn how to progress. Starting small and slow could be helpful, but one’s exercise performance should gradually progress.

Having the right mindset is one of the keys to sticking to an exercise routine. This means that consumers should build a habit of making exercise a part of their lives. It is also important to understand that individuals who are just starting to get physically active are not at all lazy.

They may find it difficult at first due to the fact that their bodies are not at all used to the physical demands of exercise.

Nutrients like magnesium have long been found important for body functioning and overall health. Those who want to enhance their exercise performance may also benefit from this nutrient

According to researchers, this macromineral is involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions inside the body. When it comes to exercise, it could work wonders in fueling the body with what it needs to stay active and energetic.

It is important to understand that while engaging in physical activity or during exercise, the body tends to lose 10 to 20 percent more magnesium that it is resting. Such a loss also depends on the activity.

The good news is that increased intake of magnesium, especially for those who are physically active, could help in exercise performance.

Studies have shown it aids in transporting sugar into the muscles. What makes it even more beneficial is that it helps dispose of lactic acid, which can accumulate in muscles during exercise and trigger pain

Research has also revealed that it boosts exercise performance for athletes, elderly, and even those with chronic disease. Some other studies even show it was able to speed up swimming, cycling, and running times during a triathlon.

