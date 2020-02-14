According to many scientists, this healing remedy has been found to work wonders in warding off some age-related conditions.

It can be hard to deny that the elderly population continues to grow. This also results in the rates of chronic conditions skyrocketing, which many health experts find alarming.

According to researchers millions of people, especially the elderly, struggle on a daily basis from health and safety challenges. This particularly includes falls, chronic diseases, and mental health issues.

Statistics show that approximately 80 percent of older adults actually suffer from at least one chronic disease. Further, 77 percent of them suffer from at least two diseases. This particularly includes chronic conditions like stroke, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Research has shown that one in four older adults suffers from mental disorder, which include anxiety, depression, and dementia. By 2030, it is expected to double to 15 million.

Chronic diseases are often part of aging, but it is worth mentioning they are highly preventable. Experts strongly recommend following a healthy diet and lifestyle, which have long been found to be helpful for overall health.

New studies have shown that some antioxidants like resveratrol could be helpful in fighting aging. This natural healing ingredient has long been reputed to be useful for a range of medicinal purposes.

According to many scientists, this healing remedy has been found to work wonders in warding off some age-related conditions. This includes metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which are more likely to develop with age.

In animal studies, it has been found that severe restriction of calories work in inhibiting the onset of some diseases. Resveratrol has been discovered to mimic calorie restriction in certain ways.

Studies have shown it has been able to extend the lifespans of worms, yeast, flies, and fish. It even has an effect on the activity of sirtuins, which are enzymes that take control of some biological pathways.

Health authorities also warn sirtuins are involved in the aging process.

Dr. David Sinclair of Harvard Medical School carried out a study along with researchers from NIH’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI).

This study also tried to see the extent of benefits resveratrol could exert against aging.

