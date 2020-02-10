A new range of pre-rolled CBD joints has been launched by Plain Jane. They are made from local hemp and are of the highest quality in the region.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) --A new range of pre-rolled CBD joints has been launched by Plain Jane. They are made from local hemp and are of the highest quality in the region.

Plain Jane, a leading hemp and CBD product provider in Medford, Oregon, has launched a new range of pre-rolled joints on its online store. This is a chance for customers to buy high quality products made from locally grown CBD hemp buds.

More information can be found at: https://tryplainjane.com

The site explains that the new launch allows customers to get an eighth pack made with a flavor of their choosing. Customers just have to select the option they want from the drop down menu.

With the new launch, Plain Jane does the work for each customer by providing them with pre-rolled joints. This makes it easier for customers to enjoy their joints without hassle or worry.

Every pre-rolled joint contain 7 half gram all flower joints, with a 10-18% CBD level. Options include Elektra, Otto, Lifter, Sour Space Candy, and Hawaiian Haze.

Alongside these flavors, customers will find Wife, Special Sauce, CBD Blend, Kush, and Charlotte’s Web.

Buying a pre-rolled CBD joint has a range of benefits for the customer. Increasingly, it’s becoming a way for people to get help quitting tobacco.

CBD is known to help with managing diabetes, reducing anxiety, and reducing the symptoms of depression. On top of this, it can also help with improving heart health.

One of the main benefits of CBD joints is that they are often cheaper and more affordable than other CBD products. CBD joints have become especially popular among those looking to quit tobacco smoking.

CBD is now fully legal and safe, and for the consumer it has a range of benefits. It has been linked to improving anxiety, heart health, and managing diabetes. It also has pain relief properties and can help with those suffering from tremors.

Along with its pre-rolled joints, Plain Jane provides CBD Kief, whole hemp flowers, and more.

Full details can be found on the URL above.