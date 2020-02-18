It is worth mentioning curcumin has even been found to have the ability to reduce levels of LDL or bad cholesterol, and this is particularly beneficial for heart health.

(Newswire.net -- February 18, 2020) Orlando, FL -- In Australia, heart disease is marked as the top cause of death. It is worth mentioning that in 2011, this condition caused almost 15 percent of all deaths.

Health authorities have long warned that food is directly involved in the various risk factors of coronary heart disease. This condition is characterized by atherosclerosis, which pertains to the narrowing of the arteries.

Multiple studies have long warned against the risk factors of heart disease, which particularly include living a sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking, and a family history of the disease.

According to researchers, the type of fat ingested by the body can also influence heart disease risk. It has been found that trans fats and saturated fats could increase the rates of blood cholesterol and heart attack.

The good news is that intake of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats reduce the risk of heart attacks. It is essential to avoid fried fast food and processed food, especially the ones containing vegetable shortening.

Instead, it is recommended to consume healthy oils like olive oil as well as avocado, olives, seeds, and nuts.

Aside from food, there are also factors like obesity found to significantly contribute to the onset of heart disease. To maintain a healthy weight, it is important to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Health care providers further recommend regulating blood pressure and blood glucose levels.

Not many people are aware that some natural remedies like curcumin have been scientifically found beneficial for heart health.

According to researchers, curcumin has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

In some studies, curcumin has been found beneficial in reducing blood triglycerides. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects have been linked with enhanced regulation of blood pressure as well as a reduced risk of several types of cardiovascular disease in animals.

It is worth mentioning curcumin has even been found to have the ability to reduce levels of LDL or bad cholesterol, and this is particularly beneficial for heart health.

More studies are still being carried out to explore more of curcumin’s heart-health benefits. However, its use has long been highly recommended by experts due to its remarkable healing potentials.

