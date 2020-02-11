A newly updated custom challenge coins service has been launched by Coins For Anything. They are a 100% veteran owned company and pride themselves on excellent service.

A newly updated custom challenge coins service has been launched by Coins For Anything. They are a 100% veteran owned company and pride themselves on excellent service.

Coins For Anything has launched a newly updated custom challenge coins service for any occasion. The specially designed coins are ideal gifts, mementoes or promotional products for businesses, individuals, family and friends.

More information can be found at: https://CoinsForAnything.com

The site explains that Coins For Anything is the largest 100% veteran owned military challenge coin mint in the United States. The company’s founders started the company while still in the military.

While they began by offering custom coins for the military, they have since expanded to offer custom coins for the police, EMT, firefighters, geocaches, Greek organizations, corporations, non-profits, weddings, memorials and more.

The unique and personalized nature of the coins combined with their high quality finish make them an ideal keepsake for any occasion. While most mementoes end up getting forgotten or discarded, quality coins act as metal time capsules.

Examples of previous products include a unique Coca-Cola Coastal coin for the United Coastal Division of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. They have also made unique coins for Ford, Dunkin’ Donuts, Ben & Jerry’s and more.

Over 20,000 companies, units and organizations have ordered custom coins from Coins for Anything and they have minted over 15 million coins.

Now they have launched a newly updated service to continue offering customers the best custom coin solution for their needs.

One of the things that makes the company unique is their thicker custom coin design. This is provided at no additional cost to the customer.

They state: “Since day one, we have always made our custom coins 3.5mm thick - which is .5mm thicker than the industry standard. It’s a feature we have never charged for - and never will. This extra touch gives our coins extra weight and allows for deeper 3D relief to capture the best 3D imagery in the business.”

The company is also known for exceptional levels of detail. They combine the best sculptors with state of the art technology that allows them to bring their designs to life in effective ways.

Customers can order coins of any size and any shape, with no limits on color or style.

Full details of the newly updated service can be found on the URL above.