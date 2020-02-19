According to scientists, natural remedies like glucosamine aid in maintaining proper joint function.

(Newswire.net -- February 19, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Exercise activities as simple as walking have been found beneficial for overall health. It is important to realize that walking has been scientifically found to help fight disability.

A study is published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

In this study, it has been found that even just one hour of brisk walking a week staves off disability. This finding was observed in older adults with arthritis pain.

This new Northwestern Medicine study reveals specifically that an hour of weekly moderate-to-vigorous physical activity helped older subjects maintain their ability to do daily tasks. These include getting dressed or crossing a street before a traffic light walk signal changed.

According to lead author Dorothy Dunlop, this is less than 10 minutes a day for people to maintain their independence. It's very doable.

Dunlop is a professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

"This minimum threshold may motivate inactive older adults to begin their path toward a physically active lifestyle with the wide range of health benefits promoted by physical activity,” she adds.

In the United States, there is an estimated number of 14 million older individuals with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. It is further worth noting that roughly two in five OA sufferers develop disability limitations.

In this research, the investigators looked into four years of data from over 1,500 adults in the national Osteoarthritis Initiative from Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

As the rates of osteoarthritis continue to soar, experts increasingly recommend resorting to some safer pain relieving remedies. It is important to realize that medications like NSAIDs are widely used nowadays.

However, it is important to realize that these pharmaceutical drugs may increase the risk of certain health issues. These include serious stomach problems like ulcers and bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract.

Experts further warn NSAIDs may also trigger vomiting, heartburn, nausea, diarrhea, belly pain, or gas. There are actually other side effects associated with their use that more and more health care providers warn against. This is why it may be best to resort to safer alternatives like glucosamine.

According to scientists, natural remedies like glucosamine aid in maintaining proper joint function. It has long been known to be particularly useful for individuals with osteoarthritis who suffer from joint pain and stiffness. It could also offer protection against joint damage, which usually causes debilitating pain.

There are various benefits linked with the use of glucosamine, and one is its ability to help build and protect the joint cartilage. This natural healing remedy has been found to help make the cartilage more flexible and have an increased protection against breakdown. It has further been found helpful in enhancing overall mobility especially among individuals with osteoarthritis.

