According to experts, there are actually methods backed by scientific evidence that could work in warding off cancer. These are steps found to be extremely beneficial for overall health and reducing the risk of a variety of diseases and disorders.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer and the European Commission 2014 developed the European Code Against Cancer.

This aims in informing the public about the steps they can take for themselves or their families to reduce their cancer risk.

Multiple studies have long warned against the use of tobacco and second-hand smoke. It is important to remember that smoking cigarette kills up to half of the number of long-term smokers. Second-hand smoke, on the other hand, is also found as dangerous as smoking cigarettes.

It is also recommended to maintain a healthy weight and stay physically active. Some studies have actually shown the linked between a reduced risk of cancer and having a healthy body weight.

Studies further show that engaging in exercise for at least 30 minutes per day is extremely beneficial against the life-threatening condition.

It is similarly important to have a healthy diet, and this means eating more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. It is also wise to avoid or reduce intake of salt, fat, sugar, and processed food.

In some studies, it has been found that curcumin was able to reduce cancer risk in rats and mice. This has been found to be due to the variety of mechanisms it exerts to help fight the condition.

These mechanisms include immuno-regulatory mechanisms, enzyme-related mechanisms, antioxidant mechanisms, anti-inflammatory mechanisms, cell signaling mechanisms, and cell cycle mechanisms.

Animal studies have looked into curcumin and found that it has a great potential to aid in fighting cancers in the prostate, pancreas, lung, colon, cervix, breast, mouth, tongue, and stomach.

In animal studies, curcumin has been found to stimulate Phase II detox activity. It is worth mentioning that this detoxification phase permits the cells to bind toxins with other molecules, and this is for the purposes of them being excreted from the body.

When more and more potentially toxic substances bind together during Phase II processing, it has been found to reduce the risk of cancer development.

