Local hotel is a popular choice for airport travellers from Vancouver and Abbotsford and earns a new award from a well-known hotel booking site.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Pitt Meadows, BC -- The Best Western Plus Pitt Meadows Inn & Suites has just been awarded the coveted Traveller Review Award by popular hotel booking site Booking.com.

The hotel price-comparison and booking service is used by millions worldwide and aggregates reviews left by its members after staying at a particular location. The Pitt Meadows Hotel has consistently maintained an average rating of 8.4 out of 10, which the site considers an excellent rating.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition,” Karen Byrne, general manager at Pitt Meadows Hotel says. “Although the award is given by Booking.com, it is really a direct statement from the thousands of guests we serve each year, who are letting us know how wonderful their time with us is. On behalf of the staff at Pitt Meadows, we thank each and every one of them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Although the hotel is highly rated for its unparalleled level of service, guests also indicated the recent renovations, updated amenities, and rebranding to the Best Western family contributed greatly to their overall satisfaction.

In a communication to the hotel, Booking.com stated: “A Traveller Review Award is more than a certificate, and your 8.4 score is more than a number. It’s the hard work you’ve put in, the unique experiences you’ve created and the trips you’ve made unforgettable.”

Since the rebranding and re-launch in July 2018, the hotel has enjoyed tremendous growth. Travellers to the area are staying longer and more frequently at the Pitt Meadows Hotel, and Byrne believes the trend will continue into the near future.

“Our focus is on service,” Byrne says. “That is a broad focus, to be sure, but it is the foundation of the hotel’s entire business philosophy, and it is such a pleasure to see this kind of positive response from our guests.”

The Pitt Meadows Hotel has long been considered an excellent alternative to the pricey airport or downtown hotels and boasts easy access to the best amenities and attractions the Langley/Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge metro area has to offer.

