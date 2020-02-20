Through these mechanisms, vitamin E has been found to slow aging in the cells and even combat certain highly prevalent, serious conditions like heart disease.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) More and more men are suffering from the undesirable consequences of being infertile. While this is a prevalent condition, it is often not widely talked about.

According to experts, male infertility is actually considered to be a complex lifestyle-related disorder. Some factors are found to contribute to male infertility and one is oxidative stress.

Multiple studies have shown that oxidative stress is caused by free radicals, which may be due to smoking, excessive UV-ray exposure, pollution, excessive exercise, and an unhealthy diet. When oxidative stress occurs, it could potentially result in the onset of various diseases and disorders.

Scientists suggest that oxidative stress can have adverse effects on the sperm’s structural and functional integrity. It may also be a major trigger of defective sperm function and male infertility.

It has further been found that oxidative stress produces damage to the mitochondrial and nuclear DNA.

It may even have some effects on the sperm epigenome, which usually leads in infertility. It is important to be warned that oxidative stress can also lead to DNA damage, which has long been considered to be a leading cause of defective sperm function.

Nutrients like vitamin E have been found beneficial in fighting free radicals. It is worth mentioning this vitamin has long been studied due to its importance in overall human health.

According to studies, some vitamin E isomers exert some powerful antioxidant abilities that combat or reduce free radical damage.

It is further worth mentioning these antioxidants may also work wonders in fighting inflammation, which could trigger the onset of a myriad of diseases when it gets chronic.

What makes vitamin E even more beneficial is that it could also boost immunity, which means it could be useful as a preventive health remedy. It may potentially prevent the onset of some of the most common and severe conditions.

In recent research, it has been found this nutrient has immune enhancement and antioxidant effects.

Aside from its free-radical-fighting effects, vitamin E has further been found to work wonders in delivering a range of therapeutic benefits.

