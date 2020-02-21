Lab experiments involving mice have found that the use of resveratrol decreased the amount of fat produced in the liver of the alcohol-fed mice.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Alcohol consumption has long been found to be detrimental to health, especially to the liver. There are conditions like alcohol-related liver diseases (ARLD) that do not produce symptoms until the liver has already been badly damaged.

According to experts, the symptoms when they happen can be vague. They include fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, sickly feeling, and diarrhea. It is worth mentioning that these are also symptoms of other medical conditions.

When it has already become advanced and the liver has been damaged severely, it leads to yellowing of the whites of the eyes and skin, which is also called jaundice.

It also leads to swelling in the ankles, legs, feet, and the abdomen, which is due to a build-up of fluid known as ascites. It also leads to hair loss, highly itchy skin, shivering attacks, blotchy red palms, weakness, significant weight loss, and muscle wasting.

Doctors have long warned against excessive and regular consumption of alcohol. It is not just harmful for the liver, but also overall health.

When it comes to naturally treating alcoholic liver disease, some natural remedies like resveratrol may be potentially useful.

Lab experiments involving mice have found that the use of resveratrol decreased the amount of fat produced in the liver of the alcohol-fed mice. Its use has further been found to increase the rate at which liver fat was broken down.

Previous studies have long shown that the use of resveratrol could be helpful in preventing and treating fat buildup in the liver caused by chronic alcohol drinking.

Health authorities have long warned that fat accumulation due to chronic heavy alcohol consumption can result in cirrhosis, fibrosis, and some other liver health diseases.

A report was published in the American Journal of Physiology—Gastrointestinal and Live Physiology.

The researchers of this report say their study suggests that resveratrol may serve as a promising agent for preventing or treating human alcoholic fatty liver disease.

