(Newswire.net -- February 26, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Digestive issues like functional constipation affects many people today. It is also known as chronic idiopathic constipation, and is known to produce symptoms without specific cause.

According to doctors, individuals with functional constipation usually experience hard, lumpy stools and fewer bowel movements every week.

There are other symptoms, such as straining during bowel movements, sensation of blockage in the anus, and feeling of incomplete bowel movement. There are even those who use fingers in passing stool.

The Rome III criteria for FGDs reveals that the symptoms of constipation must be experienced in at least 25 percent of all bowel movements.

These symptoms should also persist at least two days a week for a minimum of three month to have diagnosis.

Constipation can be a complete trouble when not properly addressed. It is essential to take some measures to prevent or treat it.

There is a myriad of remedies found to be helpful for constipation. One involves the use of magnesium, which has long been reputed to be highly therapeutic.

Scientists carried out a study involving nearly 4,000 Japanese women. They were 18 to 20 years of age, and were considered healthy. However, over 1 in 4 of them suffered from functional constipation.

According to the researchers, their water and dietary fiber intake were not linked with the condition. However, they found an association between constipation and reduced magnesium intake.

It is important to be warned that a deficiency in magnesium has long been associated with various undesirable health consequences. For one, such a deficiency could alter the gut microbiota that induces anxiety and depressive behavior.

While more studies are still underway to explore the therapeutic benefits of magnesium, its use is actually highly recommended. As a matter of fact, there are many supplements available nowadays that only show how high the demand is for easy and effective magnesium intake.

