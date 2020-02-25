It is worth mentioning curcumin also aids in the treatment of diabetic complications. These include retinopathy, neuropathy, nephropathy, and cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes remains incurable and prevalent and this is why health experts strongly recommend reducing its risk.

According to researchers, there are actually simple lifestyle tweaks that aid in managing sugar levels. One of the ways to do this is to exercise or engage in physical activities.

In 2017, a study was carried out in the University of Florida.

In this research, it has been found that even for adults at a healthy weight, those who classify as couch potatoes have higher blood sugar than those who are more active.

This can increase the risk of diabetes even if the body has a normal BMI. It is wise to take the dog for a walk, head to the grocery store on foot, or take the stairs.

Aside from exercise, experts further recommend knowing which are the best foods to eat and which to avoid. It is recommended to consume more barley, which the gut bacteria may interact with. When this happens, it helps the body metabolize glucose.

A Swedish study was published in the Cell Metabolism journal.

In this research, it has been found that this whole grain called barley is packed with fiber that tamps down your appetite and can help decrease blood sugar.

Phytochemicals like curcumin have been found significantly beneficial against diabetes. There are various mechanisms it has been found to work in fighting the condition.

In studies involving rats, it has been found its anti-inflammatory properties aid in preventing insulin resistance. What makes it even more beneficial is that it decreases lipid and cholesterol levels in the blood, which may actually be a contributing factor to insulin resistance.

It is worth mentioning curcumin also aids in the treatment of diabetic complications. These include retinopathy, neuropathy, nephropathy, and cardiovascular disease.

It has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

The strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin may aid in protecting the nerves and blood vessels. It may even speed up foot wound healing, which significantly cuts the risk of amputation.

Another mechanism curcumin has been found to work against diabetes is its ability to fight obesity. It is important to remember that being obese or overweight has long been found to be a major contributing factor to type 2 and gestational diabetes.

Aside from its diabetes-fighting benefits, curcumin could also ward off a range of diseases and disorders.

