A new affordable wet wool felt rolling machine enables users to achieve a well-balanced piece of work and easily create astonishing wool designs.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- A new affordable wet wool felt rolling machine enables users to achieve a well-balanced piece of work and easily create astonishing wool designs.

A new professional high-quality JPP Felt Machine with four eccentrically revolving rolls (two top and two bottom rolls) has been launched. Made out of stainless steel, the machine is reliable and easy to maintain and use. This unique felting machine allows users to attach two fabrics without using threads. They can easily and professionally attach felt to a base wool fabric and enjoy smooth clothes or dolls making processes.

The JPP felting machine is available for purchase and a free trial at an industrial machine shop based in Beethovenstraat 14, Venlo, Limburg 5914 BN, Netherlands. More information can be found at : https://www.jppviltmachines.nl/jpp-felt-machine-the-unique-felt-machine-with-4-rolls/

The site explains that the machine may only be used for wool felting and was made with the experienced felter in mind. Besides, the JPP Felt Machine automates the hand-felting processes and produces amazing results at fast speed. It is a state-of-the-art machine that is designed to fulfill the users' felting needs.

Clients can receive a full manual and recommendations: they can be guided through the various felting methods which will allow them to complete their designs with confidence on their JPP Felt Machine. The seller guarantees that the fabric will be firm and the surface will secure for any designs created on the JPP Felt Machine and recommends that a test piece should be made at the beginning to ensure safety. Of course, the end result will also depend on the quality of the wool, the thickness of the wool and the felting technique used for the creation of the design.

The Machine enables users to develop a range of new skills and to fully improve their felt. It can be used by both seasoned felters and people who have no experience in felt making.

A video presentation of the felting creative process on the JPP felt Rolling machine can be found at https://youtu.be/EQUe22FsGyc

Interested parties can learn more about the felting techniques and about the powerful JPP Felt Machine at https://www.jppviltmachines.nl/ .