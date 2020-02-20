The Champions League is one of the top leagues in all of soccer. How has the season been for the teams in this league?

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) -- The Champions League (UEFA) is arguably the greatest stage for soccer in men’s professional soccer. The 2019-2020 season is the 65thseason of this competition. The competition is organized by UEFA. 28 years ago, it was renamed from the European Champion Clubs’ Cup to its current name.

The 2018-2019 Champions League season lived up to the expectations. The knockout round of the tournament was one of the most exciting events in the history of the league. England, Germany, and Spain were among the best-represented countries in the knockout round of the tournament this past year. England had four clubs in the knockout round while Germany and Spain each had three. The quarterfinal round saw one of the most exciting matches between two clubs from England, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Of course, Manchester City has been in some hot water recently with the transfer violation. In a match between two English clubs, the aggregate was tied 4-4 and Tottenham ended up advancing on penalty kicks. In the final round, Liverpool went on to defeat Tottenham 2-0 and claim the Champions League title for 2019. The final match was played in Madrid.

After the excitement of the 2018-2019 season, the 2019-2020 season of the Champions League has a lot to live up to. The qualifying tournament already took place this past summer. The group play for the Champions League this season has already taken place, with the winners from group play moving on to the knockout round. The teams that advanced to the knockout round this season include Borussia Dortmund playing Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid playing Manchester City, Atalanta playing Valencia, Atletico Madrid playing Liverpool (defending champions), Chelsea playing Bayern Munich, Lyon playing Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur playing RB Leipzig, and Napoli playing Barcelona. Many of the first leg's matches for the round of 16 have already taken place. The reverse legs are going to take place in March. This will decide who advances to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for 2020.

Already, this season has seen some of the most exciting play from the some of the top players in the world. As the league continues to roll on, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the matches unfold. There has been plenty of drama from the “beautiful game” of soccer (football) and more is sure to come. Right now, Liverpool looks like they are in a good position to defend the title from last season. Perhaps they will hoist the trophy again this year.