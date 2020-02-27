It is important to realize that some natural remedies like D-mannose could aid in reducing the need to use antibiotics.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Research has shown that over of the cases of urosepsis among older adults are due to a UTI. While this infection is not supposed to be deadly, a septic shock may occur.

Statistics show that UTIs are actually more common in women than men. While antibiotics are widely used for its treatment, it is worth realizing that there are also some drawbacks in using this type of medication.

According to experts, urosepsis pertains to a condition called sepsis caused by a UTI. When the infection is left untreated, it often affects the kidney and this causes sepsis that produces symptoms like pain. Today, sepsis is found to kill and disable millions of people.

Globally, one-third of individuals who develop sepsis die. Those who survive also struggle from life-changing effects like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and amputations.

UTIs are highly prevalent nowadays, and this is one major reason why there is an increasing demand for antibiotics.

Individuals with frequent UTIs are advised to resort to some preventive measures, such as consuming plenty of water on a daily basis. It is also recommended to avoid holding urine.

While it is undeniably true that antibiotics are helpful, it is important to realize that the use of this type of medication is linked with side effects. It is important to realize that it doesn’t just kill the bacteria that cause UTIs, but also the beneficial ones.

Experts warn against such a side effect as these good bacteria play a significant role in various aspects of health. When the body has low levels of them, it could result in some undesirable health consequences.

It is important to realize that some natural remedies like D-mannose could aid in reducing the need to use antibiotics. This natural remedy works wonders in sticking with the E.coli bacteria that usually cause the infection.

Experts say D-mannose works wonders in preventing and treating UTIs. It can be found in foods like cranberries and blueberries but may also be consumed via supplementation.

Divine Bounty D-mannose may be useful in delivering the UTI-fighting goodness of this natural ingredient. There are many features popularizing this formula, such as its high potency. it is equipped with 600 mg of D-mannose plus added ingredients like cranberry and dandelion.

Consumers can get 120 Vegetarian capsules for every bottle of this formula. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it is carefully crafted not just to be effective, but also safe to use (www.amazon.com/D-Mannose-600mg-Cranberry-Dandelion-Extract/dp/B01LX5KGF0).

